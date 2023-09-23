Hall Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) by 79.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,568 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,090 shares during the quarter. Enviva makes up 0.7% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enviva were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Enviva by 14.7% during the first quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 32,416,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $936,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153,968 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Enviva by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,742,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,177,000 after purchasing an additional 530,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enviva by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,421,000 after purchasing an additional 189,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enviva by 25.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 425,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,655,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 40,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.
Enviva Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Enviva Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $67.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enviva from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.
About Enviva
Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.
