Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$15.16 and last traded at C$15.17. Approximately 47,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 60,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.53.
Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.62.
