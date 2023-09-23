Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at DA Davidson

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HWC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at $628,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,107,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,308,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 266,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Articles

