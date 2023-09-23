Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,217 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,002,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $357.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

