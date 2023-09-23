Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $2,257,075.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,381 shares in the company, valued at $61,793,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $162.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $181.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

