Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $954,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $176.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

