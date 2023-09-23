Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 158 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 219,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $434.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

