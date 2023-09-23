Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 165 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $118.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average is $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

