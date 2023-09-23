Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75,384 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies comprises 5.1% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 1.38% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $208,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,108,000 after purchasing an additional 893,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,311,000 after purchasing an additional 321,509 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,454,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,942,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $134.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.05. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.79 and a 1 year high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.