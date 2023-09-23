Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,971 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities raised Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.43. 17,318,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,830,797. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

