Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,948 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in APA during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in APA by 35.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.22. 2,197,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,168. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. APA’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.