Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,225 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,022,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after buying an additional 166,503 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,685,000 after buying an additional 812,032 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NYSE:DXC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. 1,547,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,501. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

