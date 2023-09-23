Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $75.97 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.9% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $75,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $402.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.03 and its 200-day moving average is $383.35. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.83.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

