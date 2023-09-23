Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,490 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of McKesson by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of McKesson by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after buying an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,002 shares of company stock worth $18,570,541 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $438.66. The stock had a trading volume of 961,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,457. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $444.80. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

