Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 19,468 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,468 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,709. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.81. 5,174,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,642. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

