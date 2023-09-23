Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 24,460 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,460 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $396.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

