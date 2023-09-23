Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 32,706 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,706 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for about 1.1% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $46,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,729,000 after buying an additional 1,735,280 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,376,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,268,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,691 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 179,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX opened at $85.70 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.61.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

