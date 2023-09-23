Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 57,466 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 57,466 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.52.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,576. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.