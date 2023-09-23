Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,260 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $39,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after buying an additional 3,124,057 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,231,000 after buying an additional 352,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after buying an additional 1,478,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after buying an additional 1,072,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

