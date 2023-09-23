Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $18.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

HLIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Harmonic Price Performance

HLIT stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.27 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $299,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 24.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after acquiring an additional 308,504 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Further Reading

