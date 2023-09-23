HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

LPTH stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.18. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

