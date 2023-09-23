Head to Head Contrast: Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) & Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Hanmi Financial pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harleysville Financial pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $308.01 million 1.61 $101.39 million $3.21 5.05 Harleysville Financial $29.90 million 2.79 $8.79 million $3.24 7.01

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Harleysville Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 26.96% 15.25% 1.34% Harleysville Financial 33.67% 14.34% 1.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hanmi Financial and Harleysville Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.80%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats Harleysville Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers consumer loans, secured and unsecured loans, home equity loans, residential mortgages, and credit cards; finance lending to small and middle market businesses; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Harleysville Financial

(Get Free Report)

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as line of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, remote deposit, automated clearing house processing, sweep account, zero balance account, employee, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Additionally, the company offers consumer loans, including residential mortgage, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages and commercial business loans. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

