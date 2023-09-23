Head to Head Survey: Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) versus Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) and Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bionomics and Ceapro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionomics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bionomics presently has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 865.73%. Given Bionomics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bionomics is more favorable than Ceapro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

3.2% of Bionomics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Bionomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bionomics and Ceapro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionomics N/A N/A N/A Ceapro -6.97% -2.69% -2.35%

Volatility and Risk

Bionomics has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceapro has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bionomics and Ceapro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionomics $260,000.00 33.58 -$15.79 million N/A N/A Ceapro $14.49 million 1.63 $3.38 million N/A N/A

Ceapro has higher revenue and earnings than Bionomics.

Summary

Bionomics beats Ceapro on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder. It also develops BNC101, a monoclonal antibody that has completed phase 1 clinical trial that targets cancer stem cells; and BNC105, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of refractory colorectal cancer and phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Bionomics Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Eastwood, Australia.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. It also offers natural active ingredients, including oat powder, oat oil, oat peptides, and lupin peptides to the personal care, cosmetic, medical, and animal health industries; anti-aging skincare products to the cosmeceutical industries; and veterinary therapeutic products, including an oat shampoo, an ear cleanser, and a dermal complex/conditioner. The company has a research collaboration with the Angiogenesis Foundation. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

