Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) PT Lowered to $9.00

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $9.25 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. National Bankshares set a $7.50 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.47.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.71 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In related news, Director George R. Johnson purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

