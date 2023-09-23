HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Trading 26.3% Higher

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) traded up 26.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.68 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.20 ($0.25). 9,080,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,555% from the average session volume of 548,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

HeiQ Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of -0.10.

HeiQ Company Profile

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

