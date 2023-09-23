Heritage Investment Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,687 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 59.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.77. The stock had a trading volume of 748,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,088. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.18. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 121.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

