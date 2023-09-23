Heritage Investment Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $20,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.72. 4,487,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

