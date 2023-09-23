Heritage Investment Group Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.10. 1,196,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,632. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $73.64. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

