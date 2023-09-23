Heritage Investment Group Inc. Invests $234,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,394. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.