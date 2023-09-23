Heritage Investment Group Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. 332,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,007. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.