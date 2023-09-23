Heritage Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,584,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,508,000 after acquiring an additional 33,771 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

