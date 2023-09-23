Heritage Investment Group Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 120.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,798,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,761,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 21,435.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Fortive by 414.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,731,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,542 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.28. 1,147,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.83.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTV

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.