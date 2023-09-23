Heritage Investment Group Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.72. The stock had a trading volume of 38,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,071. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $189.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.28.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.