Heritage Investment Group Inc. Sells 25,955 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,955 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $35,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,785 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $384,439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,241 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,830,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $34.01. 257,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,336. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

