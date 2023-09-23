Hermez Network Price Tops $4.55 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.55 or 0.00017124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $166.25 million and approximately $297.88 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.55039348 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,088.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

