Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,332,000 after buying an additional 992,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after buying an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $413.84 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $443.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.27. The firm has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.