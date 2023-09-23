Herold Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLOV. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $545,000.

GLOV stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of -0.73.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

