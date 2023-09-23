Herold Advisors Inc. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,556,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,031,342,000 after purchasing an additional 582,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,218,144,000 after purchasing an additional 756,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,117,460,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.0 %

APH opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average is $81.35. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.