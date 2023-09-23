Herold Advisors Inc. Has $2 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $213.08 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.33 and a 200-day moving average of $197.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

