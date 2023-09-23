Herold Advisors Inc. Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up 1.3% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 48.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 138,924 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $210,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,249,000 after buying an additional 1,116,123 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $1,386,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 463.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.