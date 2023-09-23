Herold Advisors Inc. Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.1% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $402.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

