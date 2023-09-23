Herold Advisors Inc. Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 782 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average is $93.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

