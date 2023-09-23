Herold Advisors Inc. Increases Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average of $133.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

