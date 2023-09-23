Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,005 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Melius lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

RTX Stock Down 1.5 %

RTX stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.43 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average is $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.