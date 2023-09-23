Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,158 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

