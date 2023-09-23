Herold Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $153.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.51 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.