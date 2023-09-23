Herold Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.67. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

