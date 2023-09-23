H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $15.99 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,716 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 10.6% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $15,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIL. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,421,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after purchasing an additional 188,885 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. American Trust increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average of $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.33 and a one year high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.