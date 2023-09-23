H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC decreased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF comprises about 0.8% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,777,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $90.27 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $73.80 and a 1-year high of $94.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $977.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

