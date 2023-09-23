H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 604 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 2.0% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $237.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

